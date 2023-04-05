Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.75.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $89.28 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

