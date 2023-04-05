Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 608,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

