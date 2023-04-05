Barton Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,875 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.80% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.64, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

