Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 10133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Bay Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.65.

Bay Capital Company Profile

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

