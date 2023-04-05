Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 4.6%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 1,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.
Belite Bio Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
