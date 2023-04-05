BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.27

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 694682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.55.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

