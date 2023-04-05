BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 8.2%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 141,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,071,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

BigCommerce Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $612.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 592,007 shares of company stock worth $5,909,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BigCommerce by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

