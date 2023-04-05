Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.28 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.82 or 0.00055346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $277.05 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00133711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038980 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

