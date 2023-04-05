BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.55 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $601.82 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $14,138,483.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

