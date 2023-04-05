BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,114. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,340,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,150,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,855 shares of company stock worth $1,235,084 over the last 90 days.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

