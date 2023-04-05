BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 28th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
BGR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 54,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,657. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
