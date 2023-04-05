BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 28th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BGR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 54,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,657. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

