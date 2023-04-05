BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,665. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

