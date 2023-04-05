BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 266,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

