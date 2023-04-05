BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

BMEZ stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 16.43. 63,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,077. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.75. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 20.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 100,683 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

