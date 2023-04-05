BlackRock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,253. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $47.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

