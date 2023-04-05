BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON BRLA opened at GBX 346.89 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 365.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 376.22. The company has a market capitalization of £102.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 457 ($5.68).
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile
