BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON BRLA opened at GBX 346.89 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 365.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 376.22. The company has a market capitalization of £102.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 457 ($5.68).

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.