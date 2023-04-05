BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE BLW opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.63.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
