BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BLW opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 318,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.