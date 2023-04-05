BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BTA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,370. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

