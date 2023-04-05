BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

