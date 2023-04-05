BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 156,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,021. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

