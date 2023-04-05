BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

