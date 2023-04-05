BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 66.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BSTZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,015. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4,205.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,537,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

