Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE):

4/2/2023 – Blade Air Mobility had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.

3/15/2023 – Blade Air Mobility had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Blade Air Mobility had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Blade Air Mobility had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,096. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Get Blade Air Mobility Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.