Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE):
- 4/2/2023 – Blade Air Mobility had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.
- 3/15/2023 – Blade Air Mobility had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2023 – Blade Air Mobility had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2023 – Blade Air Mobility had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,096. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
