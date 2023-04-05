Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 3.4%

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 23,870,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 49,917,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Blue Star Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £9.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile
Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.
