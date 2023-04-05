BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

