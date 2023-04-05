Blur Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $48.30 million and approximately $54.12 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 429,062,651.4459665 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.59878666 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $75,019,187.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

