Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.