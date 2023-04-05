Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 2,426 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

