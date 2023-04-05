Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LHX opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.