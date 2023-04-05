Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $381,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPK stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

