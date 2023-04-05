Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

