BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $100.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

