Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

