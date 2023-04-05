Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,407 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 583,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,871. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

