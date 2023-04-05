Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

