Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 14,939 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. 1,041,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,541. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

