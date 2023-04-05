Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.42. 548,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,897. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

