Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.35. 85,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,976. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

