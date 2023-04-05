Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 401,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

