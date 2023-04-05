Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,641. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

