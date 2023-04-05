Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) vs. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Tilray $628.37 million 2.44 -$476.80 million ($1.05) -2.37

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bright Green and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -305.36% -234.66% Tilray -89.96% -5.10% -4.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bright Green and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 2 6 0 0 1.75

Tilray has a consensus price target of $4.72, indicating a potential upside of 89.49%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Bright Green.

Summary

Tilray beats Bright Green on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

