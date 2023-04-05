Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BMY stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
