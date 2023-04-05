Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Decreased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

