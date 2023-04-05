Britvic (LON:BVIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $903.50

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 903.50 ($11.22) and last traded at GBX 899.71 ($11.17), with a volume of 72361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898.50 ($11.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.80) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.33 ($11.96).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 827.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 787.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,697.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

About Britvic

In other Britvic news, insider Ian Durant bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,933.31). Insiders have purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $2,535,779 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.