Brokerages Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT at $22.83

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.96) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $27.89.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

