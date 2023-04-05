Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $45.11

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

