Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

