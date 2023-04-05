Brokers Offer Predictions for SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SPX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,836,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SPX Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

