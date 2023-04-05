Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

