Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 211,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.